Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could provide significant boost to Hawaii’s supply

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More promising results have been released in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Massachusetts-based biotechnology company, Moderna, annouced this week that it’s vaccine is 94 percent effective in stopping the virus in clinical trials.

This just on the heels of Pfizer’s announcement last week with similar findings. Still, there is a large concern as to how the vaccine will be stored and distributed in Hawaii safely and effectively.

Both Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines are made of messenger RNA or mRNA, which is fragile. Pfizer’s vaccine must be deep frozen at negative 94 degrees fahrenheit, which would usually require dry ice.

Moderna’s vaccine needs to be frozen at negative 4 degrees fahrenheit, which is a common temperature for most freezers.

“This is, of course, technologically much easier to achieve,” said University of Hawaii Vaccinologist Dr. Axel Lehrer. “We get frozen foods in large quantities all of the time. Not that the vaccines would go through exactly the same chain, but you do have freezer containers and things like aircraft that can be used to ship frozen material.”

Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Dr. Josh Green projects that Hawaii will receive about 45,000 doses in the first release of vaccines, should they be approved by the FDA. Those would be prioritized for kupuna, healthcare providers and first responders. If multiple vaccines are approved, the state could secure more.

“If we have multiple companies with multiple vaccinations, each of which have been pretty effective, that really could increase our capacity,” Lieutenant Governor Green said.

Various vaccines could work better for different populations, but having one is a huge breakthrough for the scientific community.

“I’m hoping that we have four to six vaccinations by the time it ends up, and each one maybe has a little better profile for different groups,” Lieutenant Governor Green shared. “Some might be better for our kupuna, others might have a lower side effect rate for people who’ve had immune compromised or problems like that.”

Both of the vaccines do not contain the live virus, so they cannot infect people who take it with COVID-19. With it being a new type of vaccine, there are other challenges, including how long it will provide immunity.

“One of the main problems with mRNA vaccines is it is a very new platform,” Dr.Lehrer said. “mRNA vaccines have been developed mostly as cancer vaccines because you can very quickly make an individualized vaccine. This is the reason we see mRNA vaccines as first in the race right now because you can very quickly make this type of RNA and you can make an individualized vaccine. One thing we don’t know is how long is such a vaccine response going to last.”