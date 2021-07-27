Mobile testing, vaccination van to be deployed on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County officials have announced the launch of mobile testing and vaccination vans will begin on Wednesday, July 28 with the van deploying July 31.

Walk-ins will be available for those interested in getting vaccinated.

The mobile testing lab will be open Wednesdays to Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Wednesdays at the Kekaha Neighborhood Center parking lot

Thursdays at the Kīlauea Neighborhood Center parking lot

Fridays at the Kalāheo Neighborhood Center parking lot

Saturdays at the Hanalei Neighborhood Center parking lot

Sundays at the Kapa‘a Neighborhood Center parking lot.

A vaccination van will offer the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines to adults 18 years old and over. Free shirts will also be given to those who receive vaccinations from the van.

Businesses, communities and individuals can make a request for a mobile vaccine by completing a short survey here or by calling the Kauai District Health Office from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 241-3495.