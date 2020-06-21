Moanalua’s Tim Arakawa advising the next generation of baseball players

Oklahoma State second baseman Tim Arakawa, left, tags out Oklahoma’s Kolbey Carpenter, right, on an attempted steal in the fourth inning of a semifinal game at the NCAA college Big 12 conference baseball tournament in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, May 23, 2015. Oklahoma State won 5-1. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Former Moanalua baseball standout Tim Arakawa is using his baseball knowledge and experience to give back to the next generation of players in Hawai’i and the rest of the United States. Arakawa is a regional advisor for College Athlete Advantage, where he works with baseball players to determine what is best for their future. The 2020 MLB Draft presented a whole new challenge for him and his clients.

“There’s probably a little anxiety for those guys that were drafted in the fifth round. You know, it’s kind of funny. You shouldn’t have anxiety if you’re a top-five round draft pick,” Arakawa told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida.

The MLB draft shrunk 35 rounds due to COVID-19. That means over a thousand players lost the opportunity to live out their childhood baseball dream.

“It definitely threw a wrench in a lot of people’s plans and for professional baseball for a lot of players. Then even for a free agent, only being allowed to sign for $20,000, you could have a sixth-rounder who is making a fraction for what you’re originally slotted for,” said Arakawa, who was selected in the 23rd round by the Los Angeles Angels in 2015, “Sometimes that’s hard to pass up, especially a lot players. You grow up dreaming of playing professional baseball. Twenty thousand [dollars] or not.”

The MLB isn’t expected to keep the draft at five rounds, but it is unlikely to expand back to the full 40 rounds. Several reports suggest a 15-25 round draft in the future, which would have greatly affected the Oklahoma State product.

“I was a 23rd round draft pick, so anything 20 or less and I would never have had a chance,” he said. “Playing professional baseball was one of the best experiences for me. I met a lot of great people, so to think about not even having that. For me, it’s kind of crazy.”

Arakawa understands that baseball is a business. Minor leaguers continue to push for better compensation, work environments and benefits. Unfortunately, that might mean a reduction in teams and players, as MLB and MiLB continue to negotiate a new labor agreement for the 2021 season.

The transition from player to advisor came after Arakawa decided to hang up the cleats in 2018, but he wanted to stay involved by working with high school and college baseball players.

“I wanted Hawai’i boys and Hawai’i baseball to be on the same playing field as up in the mainland,” he said. “Not everyone can go play every single travel ball tournament, spend the money to go to the mainland and back, up to the mainland and back. So giving that sort of direction, and a different avenue, a different resource to be able to help them and give them another tool to go and get recruited.

“I know I didn’t have the best direction or information when I was going through the recruiting process, so to be able to use my experiences to formulate my opinion and our process to help Hawai’i players for sure.”

There are over 20 players in pro baseball with Hawai’i ties. Seven Major Leaguers were born on the islands. The 2020 MLB Draft was the 50th straight year a player with Hawai’i ties heard their name called. Baseball continues to thrive in the Aloha State.

“It’s legit. It’s definitely its own brand of baseball as well, but it’s legit. You can form the best of the best Hawai’i baseball players and take them up. They’ll compete,” Arakawa said. “We’ll show up and never embarrass ourselves. A lot of college coaches get one kid from Hawai’i on your team and you absolutely fall in love with them. It’s almost like ‘go find me two more just like you from Hawai’i.’”