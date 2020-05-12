Miss Hawaii competition rescheduled to 2021

Breaking News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There will be no Miss Hawaii competition this year.

Event organizers announced on May 11 that out of concern for the health and safety of the candidates and those who put the pageant together.

The competition has been pushed back to May 15, 2021.

The event was originally scheduled for May 30, and it was then pushed back to July 4.

The organization also says that current Miss Hawaii Nikki Kehaulani Holbrook agreed to extend her year because of the rescheduling.

Miss Hawaii competes to become Miss America.

Last Friday, Miss America announced it was going to postpone its pageant to next year.

The pageant that KHON2 aired in November is Miss Hawaii USA, who becomes Miss USA and eventually Miss Universe.

