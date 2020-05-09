Miss America 2020 pageant canceled, the Miss Hawaii pageant could follow

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Every year, women representing all 50 states prepare for months to take the stage and vying for the title of Miss America.

The Miss America organization announced it’s canceled the 2020 pageant. That also affects the Miss Hawaii organization. The decision was made due to safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, organizers for Miss Hawaii are trying to determine whether it should cancel or postpone the upcoming pageant, set for July 4th at the Hawaii Theatre. This affects 16 candidates representing various parts of the islands.

“We’ve had Miss Hawaii go on to win Miss America. Never before have we ever had to have a conversation with the current Miss Hawaii, that would be Nikki Holbrook, about the possibility of extending her reign for the additional time period. Each year Miss Hawaii always wishes they had more time,” said Miss Hawaii Organization Co-Executive Director Ryan Brown.

The Miss Hawaii organization says it will make a decision to postpone to a later date., or cancel the 2020 pageant altogether within the next two weeks.