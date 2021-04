An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Minit Medical is offering three Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics on Maui.

County officials say 300 vaccines will be available each day at the War Memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku starting on Thursday, April 29.

The clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 29 and April 30 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.

The clinic on May 1 will be held at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Makawao.

