Millions go to Hawaii Foodbank to help out newly unemployed on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents who are out of work and are in need will be getting food assistance from the City.

The City is matching a $1 million donation from the Hawaii Resilience Fund. This will go to the Hawaii Foodbank to distribute food across Oahu.

“256,000 people will be fed in the next eight weeks in sites around this island who otherwise wouldn’t get the food they need,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “These are folks who’d never been unemployed before. These are folks who had a good-paying job, spouses both working, children in school — never had to come to the foodbank anywhere for food assistance.”

The new food distribution kicks off Thursday, April 30, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Waipio Soccer Complex. The goal is to have two distributions per week, alternating at four venues: Kakaako Waterfront Park, Kaiaka Bay Beach Park (Haleiwa), Waimanalo District Park, and Waipio Soccer Complex.

Dates and times are to be determined, and schedules will be posted on Hawaii Foodbank’s website. Multiple family pick-ups (two to three families per vehicle) are recommended.