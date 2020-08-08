Military members, families no longer exempt from Hawaii quarantine order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Military service members and their family will no longer be exempted from the 14-day quarantine rule, according to the Hawaii Department of Defense.

In May 2020, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) Director Kenneth Hara published a memo that exempted the military from the quarantine order.

As of Friday, Aug. 7, that memo has been revoked.

The Department of Defense announced that military members arriving in Hawaii must check with their commands for current orders and policies regarding restriction of movement.

Military members will have to follow all state-directed restrictions. This will also apply to arriving family members, Dept. of Defense employees, and government contractors.

