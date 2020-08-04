Military installations begin health condition Charlie

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — Several military installations in the islands have moved to health condition Charlie in response to the jump in cases.

This means the area is experiencing sustained community transmission.

According to health protection condition rules that could mean cancelling in-person gatherings such as school, and restricting travel.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam and the Pacific Command Headquarters at Camp Smith are among the military sites elevating the warning level.

“They have situation that we don’t have in the sense that they’re able to contain and manage their personnel frankly a lot better than we do in some cases,” said Dr. Bruce Anderson, state Department of Health director.

Health officials say they have not seen any outbreaks associated with military personnel.

