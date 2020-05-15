Military flyover salutes front line workers

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Sky’s the limit as front line workers were honored with a flyover by Hawaii Air National Guard Thursday afternoon.

It was a fitting tribute to healthcare workers who have been on the front line, fighting COVID-19.

Military jets in formation, slowly passing overhead from Waianae to Kona.

Queen’s Medical Center-West registered nurse, Brianne Talavera was able to step outside long enough to watch them pass by.

“The flyover going slowly over us and knowing it was for us it was very touching. We’re all in this together and we all support each other,” Talavera said.

Hawaii Air National Guard and 15th Wing Active Duty airman from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam performed three flyovers across the state between 11a.m. and 1:30p.m. Thursday.

Their paths chosen specifically to pass over many of Hawaii’s major hospitals like Queens Medical Center where Talavera works.

“It’s a heartwarming feeling that the community is out here to support us. Thank you to the military for doing that and paying the tribute.”

The uplifting salute was a simple gesture to symbolize the appreciate felt by so many for the sacrifices of those on the frontline.

“That was amazing,” Queen’s Medical Center-West registered nurse Jennifer Nakamura said. “The outpouring of love from the community that comes and gives us food or just acknowledges us for what we’re doing — we appreciate all your help. The community has been so wonderful to us.”

“Thank you for staying at home. Thank you for taking care of your loved ones at home, and thank you for supporting us,” Talavera said.