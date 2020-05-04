Mililani’s McKenzie Milton continues to make progress towards a return to football

Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton talks to teammates on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Connecticut Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Patience is more than a virtue for McKenzie Milton. To the record-breaking UCF quarterback from Mililani, patience has been a way of life for nearly year and a half.

A devastating lower leg injury on Nov. 23, 2018 against South Florida has put Milton’s football career in jeopardy. Since then, he’s painstakingly worked his way back via rehab and hasn’t shut the door on a return to the sport.

Milton was a week into his first spring ball since his return from the injury before coronavirus concerns shut Central Florida’s campus down in March. To Milton, the prolonged wait has been another chapter in his story of perseverance.

“Sometimes life throws curveballs and you just gotta adapt. This is something that’s bigger than football,” Milton told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Lives are being affected. I’m probably making more strides in therapy than I would be if we were in spring ball so in a way, it was a blessing for me but I don’t take lightly what’s happening to families being affected due to COVID-19.”

For a week in early March, Milton was back on the field throwing passes. Even if spring ball was cut short, the return to normalcy was refreshing.

“It meant a lot but at the same time, I know there’s still a lot of blocks to still be knocked down. Just like anything else — never get high or too low and just take it one day at a time,” he said. “But it definitely felt good to be back out there with the boys. Obviously wasn’t going full go or anything like that, but it’s a blessing to be back out there with the guys, put the helmet on and that kind of stuff. Haven’t done it in so long and it felt great.”

Milton hasn’t stopping throwing. On Wednesday, a video of him throwing with current and former Knights teammates went viral on Twitter. Even if the video was barely over a minute and a half, Milton looked like himself slinging the ball around.

McKenzie Milton continuing to make progress from his leg injury. Here's some clips from a work out today featuring former #UCF stars @DavisGB1, Tre'quan Smith, Jordan Akins and @D_Snelson5 @SpecSports360 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/5KT7rZw3bo — Pat Welter (@PatrickWelter) April 29, 2020

If there’s a college football season to be played in 2020, then there’s still a long way to go in deciding if Milton will get cleared to play in it. Another possibility is taking another redshirt year and apply for a sixth season of eligibility, which Milton would get granted in all likelihood due to the circumstances surrounding his injury and recovery process.

Regardless of if he’s not on the field or not this year, he still wants to serve as a mentor to fellow Mililani-turned-UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the state’s all-time leading passer who emerged as the Knights’ starting quarterback as a freshman in 2019.

Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton, left, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) watch from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Connecticut Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

“I wish it were the case where I could get cleared tomorrow and go suit up but that just hasn’t been it with this injury,” Milton said. “Whatever my role is with the team, like last year being like a player-coach, it was great. Learning from that vantage of watching Dillon grow, if that’s my role again this year, so be it.

“I’ll be happy and hopefully we can go on another special run and go undefeated again, whether I’m at the helm or not. I still feel like I have a leadership role on the team and I’m gonna embrace that.”

Milton became a local legend when he lifted Mililani to an HHSAA Division I title in 2014 en route to winning the Cover2 Tommy Kaulukukui Award as the state’s top offensive player. In the state title game, he threw for 421 yards and seven touchdowns in a 53-45 win over Punahou. He was just a junior that season but also won top honors from Gatorade and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

At UCF, he won the last 24 games he started, including a memorable 34-27 win over Auburn in the 2018 Peach Bowl. If not for the injury, he would have completed his eligibility after the 2019 season and almost certainly would’ve been one of the 255 names called in last week’s NFL Draft.

But Milton isn’t dwelling on what could have been. Not after coming back this far.

“Obviously, the competitor in you wants to be there and that’s been the end goal — get to the NFL and have a great career there, and that still is the goal,” he said. “This would’ve been my graduating year to do it with Tua and Cole McDonald and those guys but it wasn’t any tears or anything like that.

“I definitely have a lot of good things going for me and whatever it is for me, I look forward to that date.”