Mililani Jam is going virtual this year

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy: Mililani Town Center

Courtesy: Mililani Town Center

MILILANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Mililani Town Center announced that their annual Mililani Jam party will be held virtually this year. The event is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Performances from local artists like Arianna Chenoa, a Tahitian dancer and the winner of Miss Teen Mililani 2017, will take place at the town center. Event organizers encourage interested viewers to follow the state’s social distancing guidelines or watch online from home.

The event will stream live on The Mililani Town Center’s official Instagram and Facebook pages.

For more information, visit their website.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories