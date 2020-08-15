Mililani High School employee tested positive for coronavirus, principal confirms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An employee with Mililani High School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a letter to families on August 14.

High school principal Fred Murphy said that he was informed Friday morning of the confirmed positive test. He said that the employee was alerted to get tested on Wednesday night, Aug. 12.

Murphy said that the employee did not attend work on Thursday, Aug. 13, or on Friday while waiting for the test results.

“We are fortunate that this employee had taken mask wearing and social distancing very seriously,” the principal wrote. “We will take as much time as is necessary to clean and prepare our campus.”

As a result of the case, the high school is in contact with the Department of Health and the Department of Education. He said that the school was instructed to close certain classrooms and other faiclities that will be professionally sanitized.

All individuals who were potentially in contact with this employee were notified, according to Murphy.

