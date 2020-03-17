Mid-Pacific Institute closes campus until April 12, online classes start in April

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mid-Pacific Institute closes its campus from March 17 to April 12, conducting online education between April 1 and April 12, according to President Paul Turnbull.

Spring break was already scheduled from March 16 to March 30.

The campus will reopen on April 13.

Mid-Pacific has an enrollment of 1,530 students from preschool to 12th grade.

The following message was sent to parents from the school president.

March 16, 2020

Aloha, Mid-Pacific ‘Ohana:

Our caring Mid-Pacific community values creativity, innovation and vision.

Lessons learned here are learned for life…not just the moment. In this particular moment, we – you, me, and our entire community – find ourselves facing a global problem that will offer significant life lessons in the weeks and months to come: the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, March 13, President Trump declared a national state of emergency and today announced federal recommended guidelines for limiting gatherings to 10 people or less in the face of this pandemic. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health also recommended that smaller gatherings held in enclosed spaces that do not allow for social distancing be postponed, canceled or held virtually. We were notified today that three members of the Mid-Pacific community are being tested for COVID-19. If any member of our community tests positive, we will share more information with you as it becomes available.

In light of the most recent public health recommendations and the news of COVID-19 testing within our community, the Mid-Pacific Institute campus is closed from March 17 – April 12 (re-opening on April 13), transitioning our educational programming to a virtual learning platform.

This closure follows our regularly scheduled Spring Break, effectively closing our physical space for 4 weeks.

We will be monitoring the state’s progress in mitigating community transmission of COVID-19 throughout this test closure and we will provide you with frequent updates regarding the possibility of extending the closure indefinitely.

This decision was not taken lightly. We understand a campus closure presents challenges for families and students, and we appreciate your patience and understanding. We remain committed to maintaining the highest possible quality educational programming, whether on campus or in virtual form.

What Does a Campus Closure Involve?

We will be closed for all educational and co-curricular activities, as well as non-essential services. Employees who are internally identified as essential to Mid-Pacific operations will be allowed on campus in staggered schedules, and will have to follow strict protocols that follow CDC hygiene guidelines and DOH social-distancing guidelines. All other employees, students, or visitors will need prior authorization in order to access the closed campus.

Virtual class orientation will begin on Wednesday April 1.

To prepare for the first week of virtual learning, Mid-Pacific teachers and educational technologists will participate in training and preparatory sessions on March 30 and 31 to ensure the smooth transition from in-person classes to our virtual platform.

More information about the Mid-Pacific Virtual

Learning Plan is posted on the myPueo Virtual Learning Resource Board.

Specific grade-level information about our Virtual Learning Plan will be shared by our Elementary, Middle, and High School principals in a separate email to families. Families will receive information regarding our plan to provide academic and social-emotional support throughout this closure, in addition to important contact information to help students and parents with any questions that may arise in this unprecedented situation.

Mid-Pacific is no stranger to innovative, first-in-state programs. In this case, we are glad and gratified to share our existing and developing online programming with many of our community partners in the Hawaii Association of Independent Schools (HAIS). Throughout this emerging crisis, I have been in regular and extended communication with the heads of Punahou, ʻIolani, and other independent schools in our state. Together, we will support all of our students and families to the utmost of our abilities.

During these unprecedented times, we are grateful for you, our communities, for your support in keeping each other safe and healthy.

E Kūlia Kākou,

Paul Turnbull, Ph.D.

President