HONOLULU (KHON2) — An oahu private school is canceling some sports because of the pandemic.

In an email to parents, Mid-Pacific Institute in Manoa says it will not be participating in football, wrestling and competitive cheerleading in the new school year.

The school said it was a difficult decision and a full athletics plan will be shared with coaches and athletes soon.

According to the letter, students will return to school on August 17.