Mid-Pac Institute is 3D printing 4,500 plastic headband components to help supply the safety equipment shortage

by: Web Staff

Courtesy of Mid-Pac Institute

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mid-Pacific Institute revealed that the school is using its 3D printers to help supply 4,500 face shields to local hospitals, nursing homes, and retirement homes.

Director of Education Technology Brian Grantham has programmed six 3D printers to create the plastic headband component that holds the plastic shield and elastic headband.

“Mid-Pacific is honored to be involved in supporting our community and, while students are at home, our campus 3D printers are now being utilized for a very important reason: keeping our health care providers healthy,” said Grantham.

Hawaii Pacific Health has identified a potential shortage of safety equipment (such as face shields) and is working to increase their inventory in order to mitigate the shortage.

A physician within HPH and a Mid-Pacific parent reached out to the school and asked if it had the technology produce the headbands for the shields. 

