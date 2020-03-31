Message of Aloha from the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There may not be a whole lot of guests in waikiki right now, but there is still certainly plenty of Aloha – about 30 floors worth to be precise.

This is the Hyatt Regency Waikiki strategically lit up to spell out the word “Aloha”.

A total of 54 rooms fully lit up.

The Hyatt started sharing the “Aloha” last Tuesday, March 24th and they plan to keep sharing it through their lit up rooms indefinitely.

The Hyatt isn’t the only hotel sending some love, the Marriott has their empty rooms lit up red, in the shape of a heart.