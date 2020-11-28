Merrie Monarch Festival organizers not releasing tickets for 2021

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Merrie Monarch Festival organizers announced there are no tickets being issued for the 2021 event.

Hula competition officials say it might be held next year but without an audience.

Requests for tickets in the past 50 years have started as early as December.

Organizers are looking into what they can do to follow coronavirus guidelines while still holding the competition.

This year’s competition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For information, log onto merriemonarch.com