Memorial Day honors held at Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ceremony in Waikiki honored the 10,000 Hawaii residents who volunteered in WWI.

More than 100 of those 10,000 made the ultimate sacrifice in WWI.

The 33rd annual Memorial Day observance at the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium was held Sunday, May 30, 2021.

The American Legion Riders of Hawaii and other veterans rolled by on their motorcycles. Bag pipers from Celtic Kula Pipe Band of Hawaii performed. The Army provided the color guard, the bugler and a rifle team.

The president of the Friends of the Natatorium Mo Radke spoke.