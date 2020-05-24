Memorial day honors held at the Waikiki Natatorium War Memorial

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 32nd annual Memorial Day service at the Waikiki Natatorium War Memorial was canceled.
Bagpipers and a bugler did a tribute and taps to honor our fallen soldiers on Sunday morning.
