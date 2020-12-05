Member of Hawaii football team tests positive for COVID-19; game against SJSU will proceed as scheduled

The Nevada football team runs onto the field at Aloha Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game against Hawaii Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The University of Hawaii football team has had a member test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, but Saturday’s game against San Jose State is still on, according to UH athletics director David Matlin.

In a statement made on Friday night, Matlin noted that the positive test was the first for the team since play resumed in September.

The San Jose State football team has been on the islands since Thursday. Kickoff between the Rainbow Warriors (3-3) and Spartans (4-0) is set for 1 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.