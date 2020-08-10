Medical, work exemptions for quarantine order can be requested for trips to Maui County

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Starting August 11, the partial quarantine order will take place.

[Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android for all the latest Hawaii News]

According to the County of Maui, the quarantine will also include travel between Maui to Hawaii Island or Kauai, as well as travel to and from Molokai and Lanai.

All travelers will have to visit the county’s website to fill out the County of Maui Mandatory Travel Declaration Form. Government personnel will also be available at airports and harbors to assist travelers with completing the forms.

But if the traveler is seeking an exemption for their trip to the county, a request can be emailed to TravelExemption@mauicounty.gov. Travelers are encouraged to submit travel exemption requests as far in advance of their trips as possible.

This email will have to include:

Copy of government identification for each traveler.

Medical Exemption – Letter from treating physician stating the appointment date(s) and if a companion is needed for travel.

Essential Work Exemption – Letter from employer describing the essential work that will be conducted in Maui County as well as the travel dates. Travel exemptions only allow travelers to conduct their essential function as well as travel to and from their essential functions. For example, a worker would only be allowed to leave their place of lodging for essential work purposes.

The county offered some examples of what requests that do not qualify for the exemption: trips to see family and friends, pre-travel COVID-19 negative test, travel identified as personal errands, such as the renovation of a property.

Latest Stories on KHON2