McKinley freshman Lian Fouse wins state’s first virtual science fair

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As we all know spring sports have been cancelled, and for high school seniors there will be no traditional graduation ceremony.

There are many other events also cancelled or dramatically changed due to the pandemic.

One event that was dramatically changed was the annual state science fair.

It turns out it was an historic event for more than one reason.

For 63 years, the Hawaii State Science and Engineering Fair has brought together some of Hawaii’s best and brightest boys and girls.

This year was no exception except for the fact they were brought together virtually from their own homes.

“So the first part of the science fair was definitely the most different because we had to create our on webpage with our project,” said Lian Fouse, state science fair champion. “That was challenging because we did not actually talk to the judges directly.”

Like every other student to take part, Lian Fouse was confident, he had a solid project and was ready to present it.

“My project was about comparing different artificial intelligence models and their ability to identify cyber attacks,” said Fouse. “And I found out this model called a random force was the best of them.”

Then COVID-19 changed everything.

As if his project wasn’t difficult enough to present, Lian and the other competitors were told they had to trim their 10 minute presentations down to just four minutes.

“Yes, and he never done it anywhere close to that time,” said Lian’s dad David Fouse. “He did a really good job I think in focusing on not getting lost in all the details.”

Because of security reasons, the home presentations weren’t recorded. But it’s a safe bet to say Lian nailed it. After a tense waiting period he got the call saying he won!

“It was really exciting,” said Lian. “As soon as I found out online of course I told my parents immediately, and we were all really excited that I won.”

Adding to the historic nature of winning the first ever virtual science fair, the McKinley High School 9th grader then learned he was the first ever freshman to win the statewide event.

“When I saw his project I knew had a chance to be something special,” said Lian’s science teacher Rendall Choy. “I was shocked and surprised. And it was all him. He did it himself.”

Unfortunately Lian and the other finalists will miss out on attending the international science and engineering fair which was cancelled.

But he’s already looking forward bigger and better things.

“I definitely want to continue to learn more about cybersecurity and artificial intelligence,” Lian said. “And I want to continue to study coding because coding truly is my passion and if I can get very good at that I can make I can make a great impact on the world as a teacher.”

Lian and the rest these kids are amazing and they will change the world for the better.

And looking ahead to college which is still three years away for Lian, he wants to study computer and data science, and/or cybersecurity. He’s looking at MIT, Stanford, Washington and the University of Hawaii which he says has a good cybersecurity program.