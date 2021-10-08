McDonald’s restaurants to host 6 COVID vaccination clinics on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several McDonald’s restaurants in areas with low vaccination rates across Oahu will be hosting pop-up mobile COVID vaccine clinics between Monday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 14.

“McDonald’s wanted to do its part by making vaccinations more widely available and convenient for

neighborhoods most impacted by the pandemic,” said Angela Ballard, McDonald’s of Hawaii

owner and operator.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to officials, appointments are not necessary for those receiving their first or second dose. Eligible individuals who want to receive a booster shot are required to schedule an appointment here. All participants must bring a valid photo ID. An insurance card is also preferred, but not necessary. COVID vaccination cards must also be brought for people taking their second dose or booster shot.

Here is a list of all the McDonald’s/Hawaii Pacific Health mobile COVID vaccination clinics:

Monday, Oct. 11

Nanakuli (87-2028 Farrington Hwy, Waianae, HI 96792) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(87-2028 Farrington Hwy, Waianae, HI 96792) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kapolei West (4600 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei, HI 96707) from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Ewa Beach, Fort Weaver Road (91-919 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(91-919 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ewa Beach, Laulani Village Shopping Center (91-1051 Keaunui Dr, Ewa Beach, Hi 96706) from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Wahiawa (114 S Kamehameha Hwy, Wahiawa, HI 96786) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(114 S Kamehameha Hwy, Wahiawa, HI 96786) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Waipahu (94-212 Leoku Street, Waipahu, HI 96797) from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

“We are deeply connected with our local communities and this seemed like a great

way to help out. We encourage everyone who wants their vaccination to stop by,” Ballard said.