Mayor’s office extends COVID-19 call center hours

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino announced that the Office of the Mayor will be extending its COVID-19 call center hours, starting Monday, April 6.

The call center will operate from 7:45 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The phone number is (808) 270-7855.

The call center hours on Good Friday, April 10, will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The call center will be closed on Easter Sunday.

The call center is available to answer questions relating to COVID-19 in Maui County. Individuals willing to offer supplies, help and resources are also encouraged to call.

For more information on COVID-19, visit mauicounty.gov and covid19mauinui.com.