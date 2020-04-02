Mayors ask President Trump to stop all non-essential travel coming to Hawaii

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with supply chain distributors in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayors Kirk Caldwell, Derek Kawakami, and Mike Victorino, sent a letter to United States President Donald Trump asking him to stop all non-essential travel coming to Hawai‘i in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 on April 1.

Hawaii Governor David Ige’s statewide 14-day mandatory quarantine goes into effect on April 1st for all interisland travelers. The interisland order expands the Governor’s March 26 quarantine order for all out-of-state passengers.

“Maui County is the only county comprised of three separate islands,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “We need to ensure Maui, Molokai and Lanai still receive essential resources and services, but are also protected from further spread of this virus.”

“Once this crisis is over, we want to be ready re-open our islands to visitors from all over the world,” said Mayor Caldwell. “But putting a complete stop to all non-essential travel coming into our state is critical to preventing the spread of this virus, especially since a majority of Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 cases have been travel related. In addition, such visitors create a burden on all of our first responders at a time when we need them to focus on fighting the spread of COVID-19.”

“When people move the virus moves, and we need help from all levels of government to minimize movement so we can get back to normal,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami, “Now is not the time for leisurely travel. Hawai‘i has a unique opportunity to stop the rapid spread of this virus in our state and we are asking the President’s assistance to make that happen.”

Hawaii’s total of positive cases went up to 258 on April 1.

The City and County of Honolulu COVID-19 information call center will remain open for the rest of this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Oahu residents are encouraged to visit the website, oneoahu.org to get answers to frequently asked questions about Mayor Caldwell’s Stay at Home Order.

If they do not find an answer to their questions on the site, residents can call the 768-CITY (2489) information hotline or email covidresponse@honolulu.gov.