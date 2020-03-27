Mayor Victorino updates County of Maui on coronavirus response

Mayor is live on Maui County’s Facebook page

Maui county has a total of 16 coronavirus cases, of those, 4 are visitors. There are no positive cases on Lana’i or Moloka’i.

The County is waiving late fees on utility bills until April 30. Utilities will remain available during this time. To assist residents in paying bills, there is now a drop box outside of Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku for payments of County of Maui services.

A coronavirus testing drive will be held on Monday. Residents will need to make an appointment, which can be done via the county’s website.