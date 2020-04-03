Mayor Victorino releases statement on first confirmed case in Hana

Mayor Michael Victorino released the following statement on the first confirmed case in Hana.

“The County of Maui was notified early this morning that a test result has returned positive for a female resident of Hana. This individual is in self isolation and has some travel history. The Hawaii Department of Health is investigating this matter and calling close contacts this individual may have had.

I want to tell our Hana residents that we will be doing everything we can to protect their health and safety during these uncertain times. Please stay home as much as possible and practice aloha. We will continue to face these challenges together.”