Mayor Victorino considering restrictions, Maui positivity rate highest in the state

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Friday, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said he’s looking at additional restrictions where clusters have formed like at bars and nightclubs.

The decision comes after Maui reported more cases than Oahu on Thursday and reported 37 new cases on Friday.

A cluster report released by the Hawaii Department of Health on Thursday showed 24 cases were tied to a religious service on Maui, 17 were from bars and nightclubs, and 13 were linked to a cleaning service company after its employees carpooled together, and eight cases were linked to education settings.

“It’s important because these four clusters make the majority of cases in our community,” explained Maui County managing director Sandy Baz. “Today’s cases are from household groups in central and south Maui, and there is also one new case in Hana.”

The county said its people becoming complacent, and they’re hearing complaints of spring breakers not wearing masks.

Since December, Maui Police have issued over 400 citations and have made multiple arrests including people who were not wearing masks. The county said they’re stepping up enforcement in areas like Lahaina and Kihei.

“We request they continue to wear masks even if they come from places like Texas and Mississippi where mask mandates have been lifted,” Mayor Michael Victorino said on Friday afternoon. “Here we have to wear a mask. I want them to understand we’re upping enforcement. If they’re not going to comply, they will be cited and fined.”

Maui District Health officer Dr. Lorrin Pang said another reason for the uptick is the contagious California variant, which is now seen in 75 percent of all Maui cases.

“Not only is it predominantly variant, but because the variant is easier to spread, it dominates the higher proportion of COVID-19,” explained Dr. Pang. “Then the numbers rise. So it’s tracking very closely to California, and California is saying that by the end of the month, it’ll be 90% variant cases there. I think so here also.”

“Be forewarned that what’s in the community, if you can’t shut it down, it will spread to the bars and the restaurants if the locals go there,” he continued. “The new variants coming in the UK variant, the Brazilian, the South African, that’s going to come in through the visitors again and now we’re going to race to get out the vaccine.”

Oahu’s population is seven times higher than the Valley Isle, but case numbers for March are close with Maui counting 154 fewer cases than Oahu.

“How are our numbers higher here than on Oahu?” asked one North Kihei resident. “That clearly says we’re not masking. We’re not socially distancing. We’re not washing our hands. It clearly shows we’re not doing enough.”

Mayor Victorino hopes the numbers can drop and places with clusters can take extra time to clean before any restrictions, like reducing hours, are put into place.