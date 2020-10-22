Mayor Victorino announces voluntary post-arrival testing program for Maui County

WAILUKU, Kauai (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced that Maui County is providing a free voluntary post-arrival testing program for all travelers into Maui County starting on Oct. 21.
Travelers must have taken a pre-travel test to be eligible for the free post-arrival test. Those who wish to participate in the program must pre-register for an appointment online.
Officials advise taking the post-arrival test at least 72 hours after arriving in Maui County.
Minit Medical is administering the county-sponsored program at several sites across Maui, and a mobile unit will also be available to visit hotels for convenient testing.
Post-arrival testing will only be conducted at community testing sites and the mobile testing unit, do not enter any Minit Medical clinics.
Testing Site Locations
- Lahaina: 305 Keawe St. (parking lot by highway)
- Kihei: 1280 South Kihei Rd. (behind Ace Hardware)
- Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (behind Maui Marketplace)
Mobile Testing Unit
- Visitors should check with their hotel regarding dates and times the Mobile Unit will be arriving.
- Book your test during the designated time frame.
- Test results are expected to be returned within an hour.
If you have problems pre-registering, call Minit Medical at 808-667-6161, extension 7.
