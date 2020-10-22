Mayor Victorino announces voluntary post-arrival testing program for Maui County

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced that Maui County is providing a free voluntary post-arrival testing program for all travelers into Maui County starting on Oct. 21.

WAILUKU, Kauai (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced that Maui County is providing a free voluntary post-arrival testing program for all travelers into Maui County starting on Oct. 21.

Travelers must have taken a pre-travel test to be eligible for the free post-arrival test. Those who wish to participate in the program must pre-register for an appointment online.

Officials advise taking the post-arrival test at least 72 hours after arriving in Maui County.

Minit Medical is administering the county-sponsored program at several sites across Maui, and a mobile unit will also be available to visit hotels for convenient testing.

Post-arrival testing will only be conducted at community testing sites and the mobile testing unit, do not enter any Minit Medical clinics.

Testing Site Locations

Lahaina: 305 Keawe St. (parking lot by highway)

305 Keawe St. (parking lot by highway) Kihei: 1280 South Kihei Rd. (behind Ace Hardware)

1280 South Kihei Rd. (behind Ace Hardware) Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (behind Maui Marketplace)

Mobile Testing Unit

Visitors should check with their hotel regarding dates and times the Mobile Unit will be arriving.

Book your test during the designated time frame.

Test results are expected to be returned within an hour.

If you have problems pre-registering, call Minit Medical at 808-667-6161, extension 7.

For more information on COVID-19 in Maui County, click here.

