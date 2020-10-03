Mayor Victorino announces several Maui businesses will reopen on Oct. 6

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Mayor Mike Victorino announced the reopening of additional businesses in Maui County, effective Tuesday, Oct. 6. Mayor Victorino made the announcement on Oct. 2.
Maui County updated its Public Health Emergency Rules, which have been approved by Gov. Ige, to include the reopening.
Businesses that are allowed to reopen include:
- Movie Theaters: Allowed to reopen after written authorization from the Office of the Mayor.
- Bowling Alleys: Must follow restrictions set by the United States Bowling Congress or a similar entity.
- Commercial Event Operators – Includes restrictions/guidelines for outdoor events such as luaus and weddings.
Other rule changes include:
- Ocean-related Competitions: Competition organizers will need to comply with all required permits and COVID-19 response plans. However, pool swimming competitions will remain on hold.
- Outdoor County Courts: County courts such as tennis and basketball courts, will be open until 8:00 p.m. County parks and beach parks will remain open from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
Nightclubs and concert halls are to remain closed. Any requests for exceptions must be approved by the County.
Commercial event operator rules include:
- Outdoor venues only.
- Under supervision of professional event planners or venues.
- Maximum 100 persons, including staff.
- Table seating required, with max 10 persons per table.
- Food and beverage service must comply with requirements for restaurants/bars.
- Musicians may perform, but no more than 10 on stage and must maintain physical distancing.
For more information, visit the Maui County website.
