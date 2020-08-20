Mayor Victorino announced delay in production of popular TV show, due to COVID-19 concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino announced that production on the television show Temptation Island has been delayed due to current COVID-19 health and safety concerns in Maui County.

“After speaking with the production company, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, the ILWU hotel worker union and our County Film Office, we all agreed to delay production of the show at this time. This was a very difficult decision due to the financial impacts to our local union film workers and hotel workers as well as to the film production company. However, considering the recent surge in cases on our island, all parties agreed to delay the show before production began. We appreciate the leadership of Andaz, ILWU, IATSE Local 665, the production team and the Governor’s Office for working with our office to address these concerns. We look forward to supporting the film production and other projects for our local workers and economy once case numbers decrease in our community.” Mayor Victorino

