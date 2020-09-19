Mayor signs three new bills aimed at changing home-ownership procedures

HONOLULU – On Thursday, Sept. 17, Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed three bills into law that offer drastic changes to traditional home and land ownership.

Bill 42, CD2 would implement certain restrictions to individuals applying for building permits. These include limiting the number of homes allowed on one property while providing exemptions to “master tract” subdivision projects.

The second bill to be signed into law, Bill 48, CD1, elevates the exemption threshold of home repairs from $1,000 to $5,000 allowing simple renovation work, such as adding grab bars, better lighting and wider doorways to bathrooms, can be done quickly, without a building permit.

“The last time this exemption level was raised was more than 25 years ago, creating a big gap between the intent of this provision and today’s cost of construction. By elevating the exemption threshold for modest repairs, construction work is expedited, I am pleased to sign this bill today.” Kirk Caldwell, Mayor of Honolulu

The last bill, Bill 50, FD1, CD1, extends the registration process for short-term rental platforms, like bed and breakfast homes, from Oct. 1 to April 30, 2021.

“The delay of requiring registration is also prudent, as some members of our community are calling this pandemic an opportunity to reexamine our goals for the tourism industry. This small delay allows time to have this discussion before we make new commitments to the future.” Kirk Caldwell, Mayor of Honolulu

More information regarding each bill can be found here.

