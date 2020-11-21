Mayor says Honolulu is ‘on track’ to spending 100% of CARES Act funds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu is expected to spend all $387.1 million of its CARES Act funds that was allocated to support Oahu’s COVID-19 recovery. A total of 86% of the funds –$332.8 million– has already been expended as of Nov. 20, according to Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
Mayor Caldwell says that the money is being spent according to Honolulu’s recovery plan. All CARES Act funding must be spent by Dec. 30, or the remainder will be sent back to the U.S. Treasury.
For a detailed breakdown of how CARES Act funding is being spent on Oahu, visit the One Oahu Dashboard for weekly updates.
