Mayor says Honolulu is ‘on track’ to spending 100% of CARES Act funds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu is expected to spend all $387.1 million of its CARES Act funds that was allocated to support Oahu’s COVID-19 recovery. A total of 86% of the funds –$332.8 million– has already been expended as of Nov. 20, according to Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Mayor Caldwell says that the money is being spent according to Honolulu’s recovery plan. All CARES Act funding must be spent by Dec. 30, or the remainder will be sent back to the U.S. Treasury.

We are on track in spending the CARES money allocated to Honolulu to make sure that people get help over the holidays. Money is being expended according to our recovery plan: Creating a COVID-safe economy, helping people and businesses get back on their feet, and developing new opportunities for a post-COVID-19 economy.” Honolulu mayor kirk caldwell

For a detailed breakdown of how CARES Act funding is being spent on Oahu, visit the One Oahu Dashboard for weekly updates.