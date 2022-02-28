HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth announced that Hawaii County’s Thirteenth Supplementary Emergency Proclamation has been terminated, meaning the end to all COVID-19 restrictions for the county.

According to officials, this means there will no longer be a limit to gathering sizes for both indoor and outdoor events on the Big Island. The county’s ‘special gatherings’ review and approval were also removed as a result.

“We are excited to announce a new day for Hawaiʻi County as we shift our efforts from response to recovery,” stated Hawaii County Mayor Roth. “The decisions we made were challenging and, at times, not always favorable, but we made them with aloha, with data to back them, and with the best interest of all in mind. We believe in our community and their ability to do the right thing for everybody. Moving forward, response is in their hands, and we are confident they will make the right choices for all of us.”

However, Hawaii County residents must still follow Gov. David Ige’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation, which includes the indoor mask mandate, Safe Travels requirements and the vaccination or testing requirement for county and state workers.

Gov. Ige’s emergency proclamation is set to expire on March 25, but it is currently unknown whether it will be renewed or not.

“COVID is by no means gone, but we now believe that we are getting to a point where we can learn to live with the virus.” Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth

In a statement, Mayor Roth also stated that their medical professionals and first responders have shown they are “capable of moving forward cautiously.” He added that they also have the resources and the capacity in case they have to make changes due to the coronavirus.

“For now, we remain optimistic and ready to tackle the challenges ahead – together,” Mayor Roth said.

Also, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Safe Access Oahu will be expiring at the end of the day on March 5. On Maui, beginning Feb. 21, proof of COVID vaccination or negative test is no longer required to enter restaurants, bars and gyms.

The termination of Mayor Roth’s emergency proclamation is the first time since Feb. 28, 2020 that Hawaii County does not have any COVID-related emergency orders.

All of these declarations come as COVID cases and hospitalizations are starting to decrease across the state.