Mayor pleads with Honolulu residents to lower community spread

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An eighth Honolulu firefighter tested positive for COVID-19, while Mayor Kirk Caldwell pleaded with Oahu residents to follow COVID-19 guidelines as the number of cases keeps jumping.

Caldwell said he hopes the bar closures, mask mandate and limits on the size of gatherings will flatten the curve of the virus, he said more action could be taken if community spread continues at this level.

“We could also close parks altogether as we did in the early days of the pandemic, maybe close them with limited exercise opportunities,” Caldwell said. “You know, we can go back to shutting everything down which we do not want to do.”

Caldwell recently imposed restrictions on gatherings by only allowing pods of 10 people indoors and outdoors, including at weddings and funerals.

Meanwhile, up to 100 people are allowed at city parks for sporting events.

Caldwell said, “You’re moving and that’s safer, and we also requested spectators, the parents watching little league to be within their pods of ten or less.”

He said that is all subject to change if the upward trend in cases continues.

Action is being taken at Honolulu fire stations, a second firefighter from the Moanalua Station tested positive on Tuesday.

Honolulu’s Infectious Disease Officer, Dr. Jill Omori, said firefighters will wear masks regardless if they go out on a call or not, and they have also increased personal protective equipment.

Omori said, “We’ve spread apart the beds, the department has put up partitions between the beds, we’ve changed the rules about eating so that they can’t eat in the same vicinity.”

Caldwell said he has also talked with other county mayors about their concerns on interisland travel, he said stricter measures on flying to neighbor islands are on the table.

“Should there be a move to re-implement a 14-day quarantine I would not be against it,” Caldwell said. “But I think we need to all protect ourselves and the interisland quarantine did work in flattening the curve.”

