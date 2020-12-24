Mayor Kawakami requests ‘resort bubble’ alternative to Safe Travels Program

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami sent a proposal to Gov. David Ige during the week of Monday, Dec. 21, that would allow incoming Kauai passengers who received a pre-travel test to quarantine at an approved “resort bubble.” Participants would then take a post-travel test three days after arrival and be released from quarantine after the second negative result comes in.
Mayor Kawakami’s request to opt-out of the state’s pre-travel test program was approved by Gov. Ige on Friday, Nov. 27, and went into effect on Wednesday, Dec. 2, after a spike in COVID-19 cases was reported on Kauai. All travelers to Kauai are currently subject to a 10-day quarantine with no options for testing out.
The proposed Mayor’s Emergency Rule 24 establishes Enhanced Movement Quarantine properties, also known as “resort bubbles.”
The program would be separate from the Safe Travels program, meaning the County of Kauai would be able to use tests outside of the list of trusted state partners for pre- and post-travel testing. Any COVID-19 diagnostic test with U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization can be used for Kauai’s pre- and post-travel tests in the proposed program.
Mayor Kawakami says, participants in the program will be able to use resort amenities in their designated “resort bubble.”
Travelers who do not stay in approved hotels will be subject to a full 10-day quarantine regardless of post-arrival testing and are not allowed to leave their rooms.
Here is a list of currently approved “resort bubble” hotels on Kauai:
- The Cliffs at Princeville
- Hilton Garden Inn Kauai Wailua Bay
- Ko’a Kea Hotel & Resort at Poipu
- The Club at Kukui’ula
- Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences at Hoku’ala
- Kauai Marriot Resort at Kalapaki Bay
The proposal still needs to be approved by the governor. For more information about travel to Kauai, click here.
