Mayor Kawakami proposes four-tiered system for Kauai

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami says the governor is expected to approve the County’s resort bubble plan.

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami is proposing a tier system for the island, which would be similar to the one approved for Oahu.

The proposal includes safeguards for the county to mitigate the spread of the virus should there be an increase of COVID-19 cases on Kauai.

The proposed emergency rule would provide a four-tiered system to define allowable businesses and activities based on the island’s current COVID situation.

Here’s a look at the four tiers:

Tier 1 is the most restrictive tier. It goes into effect if there is a one-week average of eight or more daily COVID-19 cases. No pre-testing quarantine exemptions will be allowed.

Tier 2 assumes that the seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases is between five to eight cases. Moving into this tier would automatically trigger Kauai to opt-out of the state’s pre-travel testing program and continue a 14-day mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers.

Tier 3 assumes a weekly average of two to four daily COVID-19 cases. At this level, trans-Pacific travelers will be able to pre-test out of quarantine, per the state’s travel plan. Restrictions such as further limiting the size of gatherings and receptions would be put in place.

Tier 4 is the least restrictive and is the current level on Kauai: an average of less than two daily active cases. It allows nearly all businesses and activities to operate with minimal restrictions. It utilizes the state’s 72-hour pre-arrival test program to allow transpacific travelers a quarantine exemption.”

The new rule, if approved, would allow Kauai to move forward with the state’s pre-travel testing program, which is slated to begin on Oct. 15. It also identifies the point at which Kauai would opt out of the program and continue the 14-day mandatory quarantine for incoming arrivals.

“Many have requested my response to the governor’s offer for counties to ‘opt-out’ of the state’s pre-travel testing program,” said Mayor Kawakami. “It has never been our intention to opt-out of the state’s program, but rather to supplement the program in a way that meets our county’s unique needs. We maintain that a pre and post-arrival testing program is the safest option for our residents and visitors, and we will continue to work with the state to achieve that goal.”

