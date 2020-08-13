Mayor Kawakami is pushing to limit gatherings in Kauai County

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – Outdoor social gatherings in Kauai County may have to adhere to new rules.

Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami is pushing to limit outdoor gatherings to 25 people to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Kawakami’s current order only limits outdoor gatherings to 100 people.

The new order would not affect businesses, schools or religious services.

Governor Ige needs to approve the request before it can go into effect.

