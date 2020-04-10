Mayor declining pay raise for City officials

HONOLULU (KHON20 — Mayor Kirk Caldwell is asking the Salary Commission to not recommend any pay raises for City officials and department heads this year, due to the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our battle against this COVID-19 virus requires all of our energy and attention right now”, said Mayor Caldwell. “So many on Oahu are worried about how they will pay their rent or if they will have a job to go back to once things open back up. We can reevaluate things like salary for City officials and the appropriate departments once this pandemic is over, but right now is not the time.”

Salary raises are an annual happening, with the Salary Commission meeting every year to “set salaries in accordance with the principles of adequate compensation for work performed…” (See Section 3, Revised Charter).

As noted in the April 3 written summary of the Salary Commission meeting, “…when the salary proposals were discussed (Feb. 28 meeting) the COVID-19 pandemic was not a consideration.” Any pay raises set prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would not take effect until July.

The Salary Commission meeting is a public meeting and public testimony is always welcome. Agendas and minutes are public records available online.