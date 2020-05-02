Mayor Caldwell wants four-day work week for city workers, but could take several months to implement

With Kauai county employees starting a four-day work week on Monday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he’d like to see it happen on Oahu. He says he’s already begun looking into how it will work.

The mayor says a four-day work week benefits everyone, not just the workers. But unlike Kauai, it can’t happen that soon. Caldwell says the devil is in the details.

“It’s something that is definitely on the table, particularly with the pandemic and the new normal when we crawl out of this pandemic,” he said.

The mayor says we’re already seeing a glimpse of it with considerably less traffic on the roads. If Honolulu went to a four-day work week, different departments would have different days off, so some would wind up working on the weekends.

“The good news is there will be people working on Saturday and if there are people working on our satellite city halls for example, there will be additional customer service,” said Caldwell.

Council member Kymberly Pine proposed the four-day work week back in January because she saw the benefits when lifeguards and EMS workers did it.

“They have had less sick leave, less workers comp usage. So it was a benefit to the taxpayer. They were excited and rested to come to work for their 10-hour days and they were more productive workers as a result,” said Pine.

There are about 10,000 county workers that will be affected, and the mayor says the unions, HGEA and UPW, have to agree to the change. He points out that there might be some workers who aren’t willing due to child care issues. So it could take months before it can happen.

“This process has just begun and it’s gonna take some effort. But I think there’s time. I think it’s part of our new normal that we’re gonna be going into over the next 18 to 24 months,” said Caldwell.

HGEA sent a statement saying, “If the City and County of Honolulu wants to change employee work hours that are defined in their contracts, bargaining is required and there must be mutual consent before implementation takes place.”