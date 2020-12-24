Mayor Caldwell urges residents to be careful during the holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Caldwell held a news conference to provide his weekly update on the City’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

There were 79 cases reported on Oahu Thursday, bringing the 7-day average to 100 cases and a 3.4 percent positivity rate. No new deaths were reported, but Caldwell expressed the need for caution as the holidays pass by.



Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu

The mayor, joined by Clinical Infectious Diseases Doctor Jonathan Dworkin, urged Oahu residents not to gather in large crowds over the holidays and practice safety precautions against the virus such as wearing a face covering and social distancing.