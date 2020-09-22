Mayor Caldwell to announce new emergency order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Caldwell will hold a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 1:30 p.m. where he is expected to announce a new emergency order for O’ahu.
The order is set to go in effect on Thursday, Sept. 24, following the expiration of the current “stay-at-home, work-from-home” order.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble, Kaua‘i District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman are expected to be in attendance.
