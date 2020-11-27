Mayor Caldwell says Oahu will remain in Tier 2 for now

A man sits on a nearly empty Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. After a summer marked by a surge of coronavirus cases in Hawaii, officials plan to reboot the tourism based economy later this month despite concerns about the state’s pre-travel testing program. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The latest seven-day average of COVID-19 cases on Oahu stands at 84 cases with a test positivity rate of 2.5 percent, said Mayor Caldwell on Thursday.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Thanksgiving marked the final stretch of Tier 2. To advance to Tier 3, average cases must remain below 49 cases with a positivity rate not exceeding 2.49 percent. Mayor Caldwell’s recovery framework requires two consecutive weeks to be met in order to qualify for advancing into the next tier. Oahu must also have been in the current tier for at least four consecutive weeks before an advancement can be made.

“Today is Thanksgiving, a day where traditionally families and friends come together in large groups to share a meal, watch football, maybe even take a nap, then eat again. Please remember to keep your Thanksgiving celebration limited to those in your household or no more than five people. This pandemic has taken a tremendous toll, mentally, physically, and economically, and while we can’t celebrate this holiday in all the ways we’d like, this isn’t permanent; so hang in there and persevere. There’s still so much to be thankful for right now and so much to look forward to in the coming months.” Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Honolulu Mayor

While Oahu remains in the second tier, the Mayor emphasized that gatherings greater than five are prohibited.

For more information on the City’s reopening strategy, click here.