Mayor Caldwell says Oahu lockdown remains at two weeks, for now

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another COVID-19 death brings the state’s death toll to 75.

Health officials say that the person who died was an Oahu man between the age of 50-59 years.

After days of lower numbers, 339 new cases were reported Wednesday. But health officials say that number includes some old cases with delayed results.

The number of daily cases statewide went below 200 for a couple of days, which was an encouraging trend. But Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said that Wednesday’s total of 339 is not a big deal because 90 were delayed results from a private lab that had a reporting issue.

“So really the number is closer to 249 today and 27 from the surge, so I’m not worried overall. The positivity rate seems to be going down and that’s good,” said Lt. Gov. Green.

Nearly a week into Oahu’s stay-at-home, work-from-home order, it’s not clear whether it might have to be extended. Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the current plan is still to keep it for two weeks.

In a statement he adds, “Accounting for incubation period of 2 to 14 days, it will take one to two weeks before we start seeing benefits of the Stay at Home Order or any other intervention.”

He says that the city’s partners in healthcare and public health will be evaluating the status of the healthcare system, case counts, contact tracing capabilities, and other factors daily.

He also says, “However, at a rate of 250 cases per day, or 1,000 positive cases every four days, there will continue to be significant strain both on contact tracing and isolation efforts, as well as hospital capacity.”

If the lockdown is extended, Lt. Gov. Green says it should be for another two weeks.

“And I would hope that they would relax some of the restrictions on outdoor hiking, walking, jogging, and so on at trails. I don’t think that’s particularly dangerous, same thing at beaches. But there should still be no gatherings,” he said.

Lt. Gov. Green adds that the additional two weeks will probably be needed to lower other key factors such as active cases and hospitalizations.

“Right now, we are still sitting at over 6,000 active cases and that will translate into likely over 500 additional hospitalizations. It’s very real. So it’s everywhere and these 6,000 active cases need to drop down and that’s the purpose of having the Stay at Home order,” said Lt. Gov. Green.

