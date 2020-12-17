Mayor Caldwell provides weekly update on Oahu’s COVID-19 status

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a news conference to provide his weekly update on Oahu’s COVID-19 case count and what it means for the City’s ongoing tiered recovery framework.

The Honolulu mayor is also expected to discuss ways the City will continue to mitigate the spread of coronavirus beyond in 2021.

Oahu is currently in tier 2 of the recovery framework.