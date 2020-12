HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell holds a news conference to provide the latest update for Oahu’s coronavirus case average and discuss the City’s progress in containing the spread of COVID-19 since the launch of Oahu’s “COVID-19 Recovery Framework.”

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

As of Dec. 10, Oahu’s 7-day averages is 66 cases with a 2 percent positivity rate.