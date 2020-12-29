Mayor Caldwell details City’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to offer a look into what the City’s budget may look like in the new Fiscal Year.

The City also announced that it will be extending the $500 City Card, which was issued to qualified Oahu residents for financial assistance with food and other essential needs. The new deadline for usage of the cards will be Jan. 31, 2021.