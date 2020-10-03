Mayor Caldwell declares Oct. 4 through Oct. 11 as Fire Prevention Week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Caldwell declared Oct. 4 through Oct. 11 as Fire Prevention Week.

In a news conference on Friday, the Mayor, who was joined by Honolulu Fire Department Chief Manuel Neves, shared the importance of raising awareness about fires, especially those that start in the kitchen.

Mayor Caldwell recalled the 2017 Marco Polo condo high-rise fire that took the lives of four people and injured an additional 13.

“The men and women of the Honolulu Fire Department climbed the stairs, with fifty pounds of stuff, and fought that fire, but today is about preventing fires so we don’t put their lives at risk and more importantly so people don’t have to die.” said Caldwell.

The Mayor presented Chief Neves with a proclamation declaring this year’s second week of October as Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Prevention week, which is set to start this Sunday, will also feature virtual activities such as the “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” event. The Honolulu Fire Department said it will be giving away 10 kitchen safety kits to participants.

Following the ceremony, Mayor Caldwell went on to address ongoing concerns regarding the state’s much anticipated pre-travel testing program and the recent news of President Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

I think our President getting COVID-19 is a message that this virus is serious and not wearing a face covering, not practicing physical distancing, encouraging large gatherings in a large size with no face coverings, is irresponsible, dangerous and exposes people to a virus that you can die from. It is a message to all of us that we have to take it seriously. The President of the United States got sick because he didn’t practice the proper protocol. Kirk Caldwell, Mayor of Honolulu City and County

The mayor added that he does not anticipate O’ahu returning back to “the old ways” until a COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to 60-70% of the island’s residents

