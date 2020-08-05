Mayor Caldwell cracking down on open bars in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says that he is looking at ways to crack down on bars that are still open.

On July 31, Mayor Caldwell ordered all Oahu bars to close for three weeks.

However, some bars are trying to work around the closure by operating as restaurants.

“That’s really troubling when we hear that they’re endangering first their customers, secondly their employees, and then the broader public.” Caldwell said. “I can’t believe they would take those kinds of risks and incur that kind of liability to do something they should be doing right now.”

The Mayor says that he met with the police department, Liquor Commission and the Health Department to see what can be done.

